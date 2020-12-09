Dragons receive invitation to remain in Reds minor-league system

The Dayton Dragons received an invitation to remain among the minor league affiliates in the Cincinnati Reds farm system on Wednesday.
The Reds also announced they will keep their affiliates in Louisville, Ky., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Daytona Beach, Fla.
Major League Baseball reduced the overall number of minor league teams from 160 to 120. The Dragons will now be the Reds’ High A team, while Daytona will be the Low A team. That could mean the Midwest League moves to High A while the Florida State league moves to Low A.
The Reds also announced they will keep short-season teams in the Arizona League and Dominican Summer League.
“We are very proud of the stability we’ve been able to provide to our minor league partners over the years, and we want to continue our relationships with Louisville, Dayton, Chattanooga and Daytona,” said Reds Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall in a press release. “There are few affiliates in baseball that provide the high quality of care to players and facilities that those four teams have provided the Reds.”
The Reds will no longer have short-season teams in Billings, Mont., and Greenville, S.C. The Billings Mustangs will continue to play in the Pioneer League, which will now be part of an independent professional MLB Partner League.
Greenville will have a team in the Appalachian League, which will have a new format. It will feature the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores. It will be a wood-bat league.
“We thank and appreciate the ownership groups and staffs at Greeneville and Billings for their hard work and dedication toward the development of our players and contributions to our history,” Krall said. “Billings owner Dave Heller and general manager Gary Roller have been wonderful partners for a long time. Over the last five decades, almost every homegrown Reds player was a Mustang first. We will always consider Montana part of Reds Country.”