Dragons return home riding five-game winning streak

Dayton’s Hayden Jones collected three doubles and drove in two runs while four Dragons pitchers combined to allow just five hits as Dayton defeated the South Bend Cubs 2-1 on Sunday night.
The Dragons (22-23) won five of six games in the series at South Bend, closing the set by winning the final five, their longest winning streak of the season.
Jones, getting only his fifth start of the year, became the first Dragons player with three extra base hits in a game since JV Martinez on July 20, 2022 at West Michigan.
Dayton starter Thomas Farr and relievers Jayvien Sandridge, Owen Holt, and Vin Timpanelli gave the club another fine pitching performance. Dragons pitchers allowed just 11 runs in the six-game set, their fewest runs surrendered in a series since they limited Fort Wayne to nine runs in six games in April of 2022.
Farr worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts. He threw only 57 pitches.
Sandridge came into the game in the sixth with two outs and a runner at second and got the final out of the inning. With Dayton leading 2-1 in the seventh, Sandridge got two outs in the inning before being replaced by Holt with the tying run at second, and Holt notched a strikeout to protect the lead.
Holt pitched a scoreless eighth and Timpanelli tossed a perfect ninth for his third save. Sandridge (3-1) was credited with the win.
The Dragons finished with seven hits. Jones was 3 for 4 while Marrero was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Dayton returns home to Day AIr Ball Park on Tuesday when it hosts West Michigan at 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAME
West Michigan at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980
About the Author