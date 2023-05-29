Dragons return home riding five-game winning streak

Sandridge came into the game in the sixth with two outs and a runner at second and got the final out of the inning. With Dayton leading 2-1 in the seventh, Sandridge got two outs in the inning before being replaced by Holt with the tying run at second, and Holt notched a strikeout to protect the lead.

Holt pitched a scoreless eighth and Timpanelli tossed a perfect ninth for his third save. Sandridge (3-1) was credited with the win.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Jones was 3 for 4 while Marrero was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Dayton returns home to Day AIr Ball Park on Tuesday when it hosts West Michigan at 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAME

West Michigan at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980