Dragons roll to seventh straight win

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr gave the club six strong innings, continuing a personal string of consistency for Farr. He has now tossed exactly six innings in five consecutive starts. On Thursday night, Farr allowed just one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts and left the game with a 4-1 lead.

Jake Gilbert pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Dragons before allowing a run in the top of the eighth as Cedar Rapids cut the Dayton lead to 4-2. Gilbert got a strikeout with two men on base to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Dragons tacked on two more runs. Callihan opened the inning with a double to right field, and with one out, Michel Triana singled him in to extend the Dayton lead to 5-2. One batter later, Thompson lined a double to right field to bring in Triana and make it 6-2.

Jake Gozzo pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Dragons. Farr (3-6) was credited with the victory.

Offensively, Thompson led a nine-hit attack, going 2 for 4 with a double, run scored, and run batted in. Allen had one hit and two runs batted in.