Dragons roll to seventh straight win

Three Dayton pitchers combined to allow just five hits Thursday night as the Dragons defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-2 for their seventh straight win at Day Air Ballpark.
It’s Dayton’s longest winning streak since it won nine in a row in June of 2019. Dayton has won the first three games of the six-game set with Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Brooks Lee, the Minnesota Twins first round draft pick earlier this summer, belted a home run to left field.
The Dragons scored in the third to tie the game. Ashton Creal tripled on a ball that was fair by inches down the left field line into the bullpen, and Jay Allen II singled hard to center field to drive him in and make it 1-1.
In the fifth, the Dragons enjoyed a big inning to take the lead. Mat Nelson lined a single to left to start the rally, and Justice Thompson singled to center to move Nelson to second. Steven Leyton grounded to third for the first out as Nelson went to third and Thompson advanced to second. After Creal walked, Allen was hit by a pitch to force in a run as the Dragons took a 2-1 lead. Noelvi Marte then delivered an infield single to bring in Thompson and make it 3-1, and Tyler Callihan’s ground out to shortstop brought in Creal to make it 4-1.
Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr gave the club six strong innings, continuing a personal string of consistency for Farr. He has now tossed exactly six innings in five consecutive starts. On Thursday night, Farr allowed just one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts and left the game with a 4-1 lead.
Jake Gilbert pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Dragons before allowing a run in the top of the eighth as Cedar Rapids cut the Dayton lead to 4-2. Gilbert got a strikeout with two men on base to end the inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Dragons tacked on two more runs. Callihan opened the inning with a double to right field, and with one out, Michel Triana singled him in to extend the Dayton lead to 5-2. One batter later, Thompson lined a double to right field to bring in Triana and make it 6-2.
Jake Gozzo pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Dragons. Farr (3-6) was credited with the victory.
Offensively, Thompson led a nine-hit attack, going 2 for 4 with a double, run scored, and run batted in. Allen had one hit and two runs batted in.
About the Author