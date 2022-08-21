Dragons scored 4th straight win over Fort Wayne

The Dayton Dragons broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the ninth inning and held on to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-3 on Saturday night. The win was the fourth straight for the Dragons, marking their longest winning streak since they won five in a row in early June.
The Dragons also earned their first series victory of the second half. They have won four of five in the six-game set that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.
The Dragons opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Noelvi Marte walked, stole second, and scored on Jose Torres’ two-out single.
The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth. Michel Triana led off the inning with a home run to right field, his second homer of the series and second with the Dragons. Mat Nelson walked and went to third on Marte’s double off the left-field fence. Torres delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Nelson and make it 3-0.
Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa tossed six scoreless innings. Roa allowed just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He left the game with a 3-0 lead.
Fort Wayne scored one run in the seventh and two in the eighth against Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert. Dennis Boatman replaced Gilbert with two on and two outs in the eighth and got the final out to keep the game tied.
In the ninth, Torres, Garrett Wolforth, and Quincy McAfee drew consecutive walks with one out. After a Fort Wayne pitching change, Justice Thompson was hit by a pitch to force in the tie-breaking run and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.
Boatman (1-2) pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth to close out the Dayton win, striking out two batters in the inning.