Dragons scored 4th straight win over Fort Wayne

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa tossed six scoreless innings. Roa allowed just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He left the game with a 3-0 lead.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the seventh and two in the eighth against Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert. Dennis Boatman replaced Gilbert with two on and two outs in the eighth and got the final out to keep the game tied.

In the ninth, Torres, Garrett Wolforth, and Quincy McAfee drew consecutive walks with one out. After a Fort Wayne pitching change, Justice Thompson was hit by a pitch to force in the tie-breaking run and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.

Boatman (1-2) pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth to close out the Dayton win, striking out two batters in the inning.