Dragons shortstop named top MLB prospect in Midwest League

Dayton Dragons shortstop Edwin Arroyo was named the top Major League Baseball prospect in the Midwest League by league managers on Wednesday.

Arroyo, who turned 20 in August, hit .252 with 13 home runs and 62 RBIs. He led the league in triples (10) and tied for second in hits (118). He was third in extra-base hits (49).

“He’s a very impressive young player,” Dragons manager Bryan LaHair said in a press release. “He’s improved in every aspect of his game. He’s improved tremendously on defense. He’s improved tremendously with his baserunning IQ, understanding when to steal, how to steal, his jumps. His ability to hit line drives, to level out his bat at times when he needs to with his two-strike approach. I can’t say enough about Edwin Arroyo. He’s been reliable. He’s been nothing but exceptional this year and it has been a pleasure to work with him.”

The Reds acquired Arroyo in a trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners in 2022. He’s the second-ranked Reds prospect still in the minor leagues, behind the franchise’s top pick in the 2023 draft, pitcher Rhett Lowder.

Arroyo spent the entire season with the Dragons. He was also named the league’s full-season all-star shortstop.

Julian Aguiar, who spent the majority of the season with the Dragons, was named a Midwest League all-star starting pitcher. He was 4-1 with a 1.92 ERA in 14 starts in Dayton and 4-4 with a 4.28 ERA in 11 starts with Double-A Chattanooga.