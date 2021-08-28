Dragons split DH with Tincaps

Martinez was 3 for 3 with a home run, double, and three runs batted in to lead a nine-hit Dayton attack.

In the suspended game, which resumed in the second inning after being stopped by rain after one scoreless frame last night, Fort Wayne scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the second inning and held on for the win. The Dragons scored two runs in the sixth when Allan Cerda delivered a double to drive in Quin Cotton and Ivan Johnson and make it 4-2, but they did not advance a runner past first base the rest of the game.

Christian Roa (1-2) was charged with the loss in game one. After surrendering four runs in his first inning of work, he settled down to allow just one base runner over his final four innings. On the night, Roa worked five innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five. Stevie Branche tossed the final two innings without giving up a run.

The Dragons remained two games out of first place in the East Division standings, trailing first place Lake County. Cedar Rapids leads the Dragons by four games in the race for the final playoff slot.