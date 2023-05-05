Dragons split doubleheader vs. Lugnuts

In the first game, the Dragons scored four runs in the top of the first inning and were never seriously threatened. Ibarra’s two home runs gave him three in his first seven games with the Dragons in 2023. Mat Nelson had two hits and scored a run as the Dragons notched their third straight victory. Starting pitcher Carson Rudd got the win, going five innings and allowing three runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

In the second game, the Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, built the lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth, and never trailed until Lansing came through with a two-out walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.