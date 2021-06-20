Dragons split doubleheader vs. Tin Caps

The Dragons broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the sixth inning of game two, keyed by a two-out, two-run single by Jonathan Willems that gave them their first lead of the game. Jacob Hurtubise, Miguel Hernandez and Jose Tello followed with run-scoring hits.

Hurtubise led the Dragons 11-hit attack in game two, going 3 for 4 to raise his batting average to .310. He was 4 for 6 in the doubleheader. Willems and Juan Martinez each had two hits in the second game.