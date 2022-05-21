Dragons sweep doubleheader

Dayton’s Justice Thompson blasted the team’s first walk-off home run since 2015 to lift Dragons to a 5-3 victory and complete a doubleheader sweep over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday night. The Dragons (25-11) won the first game, 7-1.
Thompson’s game-winning three-run home run came with the Dragons trailing 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh of a scheduled seven-inning game. It was Thompson’s first home run of the year.
Dayton’s second game starting pitcher, Connor Phillips, finished the night with 13 strikeouts, one short of the Dragons club record. He did not issue a walk over his six innings on the mound.
After cruising to a 7-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader, the Dragons fell behind 3-2 in the top of the seventh in the second game after holding a 2-0 lead through five innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, pinch hitter Garrett Wolforth walked to open the inning, but the next two batters were retired with Wolforth still at first base. Elly De La Cruz blooped a single to center field to move Wolforth to third with two outs. Thompson followed by lining a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence to send the fans into a frenzy as the Dragons walked-off with a 5-3 win. The homer by Thompson was the first walk-off home run by a Dayton player since Aristides Aquino on Aug. 15, 2015.
Connor Phillips, the Dayton starting pitcher, struck out 11 over the first five innings without allowing a runner past second base. In the sixth, with Dayton leading 2-0, Quad Cities rallied for two runs (one was unearned) against Phillips to tie the game. Phillips finished with 13 strikeouts, one short of the Dayton club record set by Josh Hall in 2001 and matched by Daniel Renken in 2011.
In the first game, Jose Torres and Nick Quintana hit home runs for the Dayton and Alex McGarry went 3 for 3 with two RBI. The doubleheader sweep was the third of the year for the Dragons.
