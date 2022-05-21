Dragons sweep doubleheader

After cruising to a 7-1 win in the first game of the doubleheader, the Dragons fell behind 3-2 in the top of the seventh in the second game after holding a 2-0 lead through five innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, pinch hitter Garrett Wolforth walked to open the inning, but the next two batters were retired with Wolforth still at first base. Elly De La Cruz blooped a single to center field to move Wolforth to third with two outs. Thompson followed by lining a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence to send the fans into a frenzy as the Dragons walked-off with a 5-3 win. The homer by Thompson was the first walk-off home run by a Dayton player since Aristides Aquino on Aug. 15, 2015.