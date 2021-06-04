Dragons swept in doubleheader

The Dragons took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning of the first game on a two-run home run by Francisco Urbaez, but Lake County battled back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie. Brennan then delivered a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.

In the second game, Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar allowed just one hit over six innings, but his counterpart with Lake County, Juan Zapata, matched his effectiveness as the Dragons collected just two hits over the first six innings. The Captains won the game in the bottom of the seventh (in a scheduled seven-inning game) when Brennan came to the plate with one out and runners at first and second, and drove a hit over the head of Dayton right fielder Quin Cotton to produce the game’s only run.