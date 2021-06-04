Dragons swept in doubleheader

Lake County’s Will Brennan hit a three-run home run to break a 3-3 tie in the first game of a doubleheader, then drove in the only run of the game in the nightcap as the Captains swept a doubleheader from the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night, winning by scores of 6-3 and 1-0.
The Dragons took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning of the first game on a two-run home run by Francisco Urbaez, but Lake County battled back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie. Brennan then delivered a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
In the second game, Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar allowed just one hit over six innings, but his counterpart with Lake County, Juan Zapata, matched his effectiveness as the Dragons collected just two hits over the first six innings. The Captains won the game in the bottom of the seventh (in a scheduled seven-inning game) when Brennan came to the plate with one out and runners at first and second, and drove a hit over the head of Dayton right fielder Quin Cotton to produce the game’s only run.
The Dragons collected only eight hits in the doubleheader, led by Urbaez, who was 2 for 5 with a home run in the twinbill. Quincy McAfee was also 2 for 5.
Dayton starting pitchers Salazar and Lyon Richardson combined to give up just three hits and one run in 10 innings, but the bullpen surrendered six runs in 2 1/3 innings, walking six, and was charged with both losses.
The Dragons (15-12) fell to 1 1/2 games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division standings. The Whitecaps beat Great Lakes on Thursday.