Dragons thump Whitecaps in series finale

“The weather’s warming up a little bit, and they’re swinging the bat a little quicker in the box,” Dragons manager Bryan LaHair said. “It’s like we just came from Arizona, and that’s how they were swinging in Arizona. It’s just a good team.”

The Reds drafted Abbott, a left-hander, in the second round last year and he is rated the Reds’ No. 13 prospect by MLB.com. He has 25 strikeouts in 15 innings. He said he’s been able to use his fastball and curveball in conjunction with the scouting reports to get so many swings and misses.

“He’s just a flat out pitcher,” LaHair said. “He really knows how to pitch, knows how to command both sides of the plate and keeps them off balance. He makes hitters uncomfortable.”

Big bat: Alex McGarry didn’t come to Dayton with fanfare, but he’s becoming a fan favorite. After singling in the tying run in Saturday’s ninth-inning winning rally, he signed autographs after the game.

McGarry signed with the Reds out of Oregon State as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 draft was shortened to 20 rounds. McGarry, as LaHair says, “is making it really difficult on pitchers.”

McGarry leads the Dragons with five home runs, 11 RBIs, an .871 slugging percentage and a 1.232 OPS. He’s second on the team in batting average at .290 and on-base percentage at .361.

“I’m handling the pitches that I want to handle, trying not to miss the good ones and keeping it humble and keeping it rolling,” said McGarry, who splits time between first base, left field and DH. “The only thing that you can really handle in pro baseball is your job. For me that’s putting together good at-bats, swinging at the right pitches and putting the barrel on the baseball. To have done that out of the gate, feels good.”

Road trip: The Dragons will be at Fort Wayne this week in a battle of the top two teams in the Midwest League East Division. The Dragons hosted the Tincaps to start the season and won two of three games. Probable starters for the six-game series are Joe Boyle, James Proctor, Evan Kravetz, Connor Phillips, James Marinan and Abbott.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m., 980