Dragons top Fort Wayne, open five-game lead in standings

The Dragons improved to 15-5 and extended their lead in the East Division of the Midwest League to four games over second place Fort Wayne. The Dragons have won four of five in the current series, which will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. Garrett Wolforth got the inning started with a home run to left field, his third homer of the year in just eight games. With two outs, Justice Thompson doubled and scored on an infield single by Elly De La Cruz. After a walk to Allan Cerda, Alex McGarry doubled to center to bring in both De La Cruz and Cerda to make it 4-0.