Dragons top Kernels for third straight win

Allen II led off the game with a home run to left field, his second homer in the last two games. After Cedar Rapids scored in the bottom of the first, the Dragons regained the lead with a four-run third inning. Collier had a run-scoring single and Rodriguez delivered a two-run triple in the inning. Allen II left the game in the third after scoring on Rodriguez’s triple. He limped off the field with an apparent knee injury.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona retired 11 straight batters before allowing a pair of runs in the fifth as Cedar Rapids made it 5-3.

Jorge blasted a home run in the sixth for Dayton to make it 6-3, and the Dragons added an unearned run in the eighth to go ahead 7-3. Cedar Rapids scored one run in the ninth and got the tying run to the plate before falling short.

Dragons reliever Bryce Hubbart worked the final four innings to earn the save, giving up one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Cardona earned the win by pitching the first five innings and surrendering just three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He allowed three runs.