Dragons top Kernels, snap five-game losing streak

Dragons reliever Miguel Medrano, in just his second game with the team this season, entered the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs after Cedar Rapids had pulled to within two runs at 6-4. Medrano worked out of the jam and gave the club three and one-third innings of quality relief, allowing just one run in the seventh on a two-out infield popup that fell untouched to allow Cedar Rapids to make it 6-5.

Dragons closer Donovan Benoit replaced Medrano to start the eighth and retired six of the seven batters he faced to earn the save. Benoit allowed a lead-off single in the bottom of the ninth but struck out the next three batters to close out the win.

The Dragons collected 13 hits in the game. De La Cruz and Cerda each had three hits, both finishing a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Justice Thompson had two hits and an RBI.

»»Joe Boyle, the scheduled starter on Tuesday, was scratched due to illness. The Dragons hope he can start a game later in the series.

The Dragons play an afternoon game at Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, starting at 1:05 p.m. (EDT) in the second game of the series. Thomas Farr (0-2, 5.59) will start for Dayton.

TODAY’S GAME

Dayton at Cedar Rapids, 1:05 p.m., 980