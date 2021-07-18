Dragons top Loons, move back into first place

“We know that our goal is just to try to win series and build momentum,” said McGarry, who said the team is paying attention to the standings. “We definitely have momentum going into next week.”

The Dragons grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by James Free and an RBI single by McGarry. After the Loons’ Brandon Lewis hit his third homer of the series in the third, Free singled in another run in the third for a 3-1 Dragons lead.

The Dragons’ lead grew to 4-1 when Hernandez led off the fifth with his second home run. The Loons got that run back in the sixth.

Hernandez answered with a two-run single in the sixth for a 6-2 lead. The Loons answered with two runs in the seventh, but the Dragons had another answer in bottom of the inning to lead 8-4 on RBI singles by McGarry and Michael Siani.

“It’s an interesting dichotomy to see the way they score their runs,” McGarry said. “They hit a lot of home runs this week. That’s not necessarily our MO. The last two games it’s been a lot better with situational hitting, moving runners, sac flies, that kind of thing. Those mature, professional at-bats are what’s going to get us wins.”

Dragons starter Jacques Pucheu had his ups and downs through four innings and 78 pitches. The only hit and run he allowed was the Lewis homer. But he walked five, including two in second with two outs to help load the bases. But he struck out James Outman looking to escape the inning.

Saturday split: The Dragons lost the completion of Friday’s suspended game, 13-3, and won a seven-inning game 4-1 to break a six-game losing streak.

Noah Davis (3-5) pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in the win. He struck out seven. McGarry had three hits and Victor Ruiz had two hits and two RBIs.

Hitting streak: Francisco Urbaez bounced a single between the third baseman and shortstop in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Urbaez, who is batting .335, equaled Brian Rey’s hitting streak in May.

Olympics bound: Right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte is leaving the Dragons temporarily to play for Mexico in the Olympics. Duarte, 24, joined the Dragons from their rookie team in the Arizona Complex League on July 1 soon after being signed as a free agent. He has a 3.38 ERA in four appearances.

Francis Peguero, 23, was activated from the injured list Saturday. Before going on the list on July 7, Peguero had a 6.32 ERA and four saves in 14 appearances. He pitched a perfect ninth Sunday.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m., 980