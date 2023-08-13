Dragons top Timber Rattlers, take over sole possession of first place

Dayton’s Mat Nelson blasted a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning and Edwin Arroyo collected three hits as the Dragons defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-3 on Saturday night. The win was the third straight for the Dragons.

With the win, the Dragons took over sole possession of first place in the Midwest League’s East Division after beginning the day in a three-way tie with Fort Wayne and West Michigan. Fort Wayne lost to Lansing while West Michigan split a doubleheader with Great Lakes. There are 25 games to play in the second half season.

Dayton fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but responded with a strong offensive night, collecting 11 hits including seven extra base hits. The Dragons got their scoring started in the second inning when Austin Hendrick doubled, stole third, and scored an error to pull Dayton to within a run. They tied the game in the third when Sal Stewart walked and scored from first on Jack Rogers’ double off the center field fence to make it 2-2.

The Dragons briefly took the lead in the fourth when Tyler Callihan doubled to right and scored on Arroyo’s two-out triple to right to give Dayton a 3-2 lead. Wisconsin tied the game with one run in the bottom of the fourth.

Nelson connected on a home run to center field to break the tie in the sixth. The homer was his 16th of the season. In the seventh, the Dragons closed out the scoring when Cade Hunter walked, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out single by Justice Thompson to make it 5-3.

The Dayton bullpen duo of John Murphy and Owen Holt was exceptional. Murphy (4-1) retired all 10 batters he faced, striking out five, to earn the win. Holt pitched the final two innings for the save, allowing one hit and one walk but no runs with three strikeouts. He pitched out of trouble in the ninth when Wisconsin’s first two hitters of the inning reached safely.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Petty walked three and did not record a strikeout.

The Dragons have collected 10 or more hits in four straight games. Arroyo’s three-hit night paced the offense. Nelson and Callihan each had two hits.