Dragons top TinCaps for 2nd straight win

Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow four hits in the game. Jean Correa, making his first start in the Reds organization, tossed three no-hit innings to set the tone for the night.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Callihan led off with a double and scored on a double by Jose Torres to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Triana followed with a home run to right field to make it 3-0. Quincy McAfee re-started the rally with a base hit, and three batters later, Austin Hendrick ripped a double to right to bring in the fourth run of the inning.