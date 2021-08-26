Dragons top TinCaps in extra innings

The game went to extra innings with the score tied 3-3 after Fort Wayne scored two runs against Garcia in the bottom of the eighth to tie the contest. In the top of the 10th, the Dragons began the inning with free runner Ivan Johnson at second base. With one out, Cerda launched a high, deep drive to center field that bounced over the fence for a ground rule double, driving in Johnson to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Fort Wayne began the inning with a free runner at second, but Garcia retired the first two batters on fly outs that did not advance the runner. After a wild pitch moved the free runner to third, Garcia struck out Tirso Ornelas, who had delivered a two-run double off Garcia in the eighth, to end the game.