Dragons top TinCaps in extra innings

Allan Cerda collected three hits, including a tie-breaking RBI double in the top of the 10th inning, and reliever Pedro Garcia pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-3 on Wednesday night.
The game went to extra innings with the score tied 3-3 after Fort Wayne scored two runs against Garcia in the bottom of the eighth to tie the contest. In the top of the 10th, the Dragons began the inning with free runner Ivan Johnson at second base. With one out, Cerda launched a high, deep drive to center field that bounced over the fence for a ground rule double, driving in Johnson to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the 10th, Fort Wayne began the inning with a free runner at second, but Garcia retired the first two batters on fly outs that did not advance the runner. After a wild pitch moved the free runner to third, Garcia struck out Tirso Ornelas, who had delivered a two-run double off Garcia in the eighth, to end the game.
The Dragons jumped out to an early lead when they scored one run in the second inning. With one out, Cerda singled to left field and Mat Nelson walked. One batter later, Alex McGarry grounded a single through the middle to drive in Cerda from second and give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Cerda and Nelson delivered back-to-back doubles to produce a run and make it 2-0. Fort Wayne responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 2-1.
The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Jacob Hurtubise walked, stole second, went to third on Matt McLain’s single to left, and scored on a hit by Johnson to make it 3-1. Fort Wayne tied the game on Ornelas’ two-run double off Garcia in the eighth.
Garcia (7-4) gave up two runs in the eighth, but retired the last nine batters he faced to earn the win.
The Dragons saw two pitchers leave the game with apparent injuries. Starting pitcher Lyon Richardson left the game after retiring all three batters in the first inning. Reliever Braxton Roxby began the fourth inning but left the game in the middle of an at-bat with two outs after a visit to the mound by the Dayton trainer.
The Dragons collected nine hits. Cerda was 3 for 4 with two doubles. McGarry had his second two-hit game of the series.