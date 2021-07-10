dayton-daily-news logo
Dragons top Whitecaps for season-high fifth straight win

Dragons third baseman Victor Ruiz charges a slow grounder and throws to first for an out in the second inning Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. Ruiz doubled home the Dragons' first run in the first inning. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Dragons third baseman Victor Ruiz charges a slow grounder and throws to first for an out in the second inning Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. Ruiz doubled home the Dragons' first run in the first inning. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Alex McGarry hit a two-run double and Eduardo Salazar pitched six strong innings to lead the first-place Dayton Dragons to a 7-3 victory over West Michigan on Friday night.

Dayton (34-23) won a season-high fifth straight game and improved to 7-2 over the Whitecaps (25-31). The Dragons clinched the six-game series with two games to play.

McGarry went the opposite way to left field in the fifth inning to put the Dragons up 5-1. Quin Cotton and Miguel Hernandez had RBI singles and Victor Ruiz and RBI double.

Salazar (2-2) allowed one run on five hits, walked none and struck out seven. Tyler Garbee allowed a solo homer in two innings and Daniel Duarte pitched a scoreless ninth.

