Dragons top Whitecaps for season-high fifth straight win

Alex McGarry hit a two-run double and Eduardo Salazar pitched six strong innings to lead the first-place Dayton Dragons to a 7-3 victory over West Michigan on Friday night.
Dayton (34-23) won a season-high fifth straight game and improved to 7-2 over the Whitecaps (25-31). The Dragons clinched the six-game series with two games to play.
McGarry went the opposite way to left field in the fifth inning to put the Dragons up 5-1. Quin Cotton and Miguel Hernandez had RBI singles and Victor Ruiz and RBI double.
Salazar (2-2) allowed one run on five hits, walked none and struck out seven. Tyler Garbee allowed a solo homer in two innings and Daniel Duarte pitched a scoreless ninth.