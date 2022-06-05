Dragons win 4th straight with big 3rd inning

Nick Quintana beat out on an infield single and the throw from shortstop Fabian Pertuz hit the first-base bag and shot high into the air and toward the Cubs’ bullpen, allowing Martinez to score. Alex McGarry and Rece Hinds followed with back-to-back RBI doubles.

“When you play hard like that every single day it wears teams down and gives the other team a chance to make more mistakes like that at the end of a series like this,” LaHair said.

The series was another winning one for the Dragons, who have yet to lose a series this season. They have won four straight and are 35-15. They hold a 7½-game lead over Great Lakes with 16 games left to play in the first half. If the Dragons win the half, it guarantees them a spot in the Midwest League playoffs.

South Bend entered the series as one of the hottest teams in the Midwest League. After sitting at 9-12 on May 1, the Cubs were on an 18-6 stretch entering the series in Dayton with a 27-18 record and two games out of first place in the West Division. After losing five of six to the Dragons, the Cubs leave town 28-23 and five games out of first place.

Martinez, Hinds and Wolforth each had two hits and Wolforth had two RBIs and a triple. James Proctor (4-2) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. Manuel Cachutt pitched two scoreless innings for his second save.

Saturday’s game: Quintana batted in two runs and Christian Roa pitched five strong innings for a 6-2 victory over the Cubs.

After Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th homer in the first inning, Quintana doubled in a run in the second and singled in another in the third for a 3-1 lead. Justice Thompson added an RBI single and another run scored on an error in the third for a 5-0 lead. Wolforth scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for a 6-1 lead. De La Cruz had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Roa (1-1) allowed an unearned run, four hits, a walk and struck out six. Myles Gayman pitched three scoreless and hitless innings in relief. Donovan Benoit allowed a run in the ninth.