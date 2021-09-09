Dragons win in extra innings

Lake County’s Christian Cairo led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run before Dayton pitchers shutout the Captains over the rest of the day. Dayton’s James Free hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to tie the score as the game eventually went to extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th inning, Dayton’s Jack Rogers broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the top of the 11th. Ivan Johnson added a run-scoring single later in the inning, and Jonathan Willems delivered a hit to drive in the third run of the inning.