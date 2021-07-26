Dragons win second straight vs. TinCaps, move closer to first place

Dragons starting pitcher Carson Spiers delivered his second strong start in six days in Fort Wayne. After beating the TinCaps on Tuesday with five scoreless innings, Spiers allowed just one run in five innings on Sunday, striking out eight while giving up three hits and one walk. He left the game with a 4-1 lead.

Fort Wayne’s Zack Mathis hit a two-run home run in the seventh to pull the TinCaps to within two, but Dayton reliever Pedro Garcia pitched around two walks in the eighth to toss a scoreless inning and take the lead to the ninth.