Early turnovers doom Dayton in loss at Indiana State

Two defensive touchdowns by Indiana State carried it to a 24-13 victory against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind.

Jorge Valdes caught a deflected pass and returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Dayton quarterback Drew VanVleet fumbled after being sacked, and Garret Ollendieck returned the fumble 12 yards for a score.

Indiana State (1-2) took a 14-0 lead into halftime and added another touchdown in the third quarter. Dayton didn’t get on the board until the first play of the fourth quarter when VanVleet threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Alec Keathley.

Dayton (1-1) lost despite gaining more yards (326-92) and first downs (19-5). The Flyers also had a six-minute edge in time of possession.

VanVleet completed 26 of 40 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow in the final minute of the game.

Jake Coleman led the Dayton receivers with five catches for 102 yards. Mason Hacket led the running game with 46 yards on 17 carries. Linebacker Gideon Lampron had 13 tackles.

Dayton returns to action in its final non-conference game at noon next Saturday against Ave Maria University (1-1). It will be Family Weekend at Welcome Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.

