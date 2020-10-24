Eaton sophomore, Oakwood doubles team win state tennis titles

Eaton’s Macy Hitchcock and the Oakwood doubles team of Natalie Connelly and Sarah Hall made it a clean sweep for the Southwestern Buckeye League in the Division II girls state tennis tournament Saturday at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.
Hitchcock, a sophomore, became the first state tennis champ in school history with a 7-6. 7-5 win over defending champion Sydni Ratliff of Gahanna Columbus Academy in the championship match.
Hitchcock, who was a state qualifier as a freshman, won three straight-set matches to reach the finals, including a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexis Nyborg of Pepper Pike Orange in Saturday’s semifinals.
Connelly, a senior, and Hall, a junior, also won four straight-set matches in a row to become the second state doubles champs in school history, joining Christy and Lesley Whlen (1998).
Connelly and Hall scored a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ruby and Esther of Lima Bath in the semifinals, then beat Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi of Columbus Wellington School in the title match by the same score.
Connelly teamed with Sophie Russell to finish third last year.
The Centerville doubles team of freshman Clara Owen and sophomore Caroline Hinshaw dropped a 7-6, 6-3 decision to Upper Arlington’s Megan Basil and Ella Hazelbaker in the Division I final Saturday.