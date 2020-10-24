Eaton sophomore, Oakwood doubles team win state tennis titles

Hitchcock, a sophomore, became the first state tennis champ in school history with a 7-6. 7-5 win over defending champion Sydni Ratliff of Gahanna Columbus Academy in the championship match.

Hitchcock, who was a state qualifier as a freshman, won three straight-set matches to reach the finals, including a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexis Nyborg of Pepper Pike Orange in Saturday’s semifinals.