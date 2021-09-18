dayton-daily-news logo
X

Eaton tops Waynesville in matchup of unbeatens

Eaton sophomore Devon Rader returned an interception for a touchdown in the Eagles' 35-7 win over Waynesville on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Eaton sophomore Devon Rader returned an interception for a touchdown in the Eagles' 35-7 win over Waynesville on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Eric Frantz, Contributing Writer
15 minutes ago

WAYNESVILLE -- Exploding for three touchdowns in the first nine minutes, Eaton kept its record perfect intact with a 35-7 win over Waynesville in a Southwestern Buckeye League crossover game of undefeated teams on Friday at Spartan Community Field.

The Eagles, who finished 5-5 last year and haven’t had a winning record since 2013, improve to 5-0. Waynesville drops to 4-1.

Junior quarterback Brock Ebright threw four touchdown passes for Eaton, including two to senior Theo Winings. Senior Josh Martin and sophomore Leslie Orr also caught touchdowns. Sophomore Devon Rader returned an interception for another score.

Down 35-0, Waynesville scored on a 36-yard fourth-quarter pass from junior Blaise Sizer to senior Jake Duncan.

Eaton hosts Madison next week, while Waynesville hosts Bellbrook.

In Other News
1
High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard
2
Harrison tosses three TD passes, Centerville routs Northmont
3
Dayton’s road opener comes against top-10 ranked FCS opponent
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 storylines to watch Saturday against Tulsa
5
Winker hopes Cincinnati is rocking as he returns to lineup for big...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top