Eaton tops Waynesville in matchup of unbeatens

WAYNESVILLE -- Exploding for three touchdowns in the first nine minutes, Eaton kept its record perfect intact with a 35-7 win over Waynesville in a Southwestern Buckeye League crossover game of undefeated teams on Friday at Spartan Community Field.
The Eagles, who finished 5-5 last year and haven’t had a winning record since 2013, improve to 5-0. Waynesville drops to 4-1.
Junior quarterback Brock Ebright threw four touchdown passes for Eaton, including two to senior Theo Winings. Senior Josh Martin and sophomore Leslie Orr also caught touchdowns. Sophomore Devon Rader returned an interception for another score.
Down 35-0, Waynesville scored on a 36-yard fourth-quarter pass from junior Blaise Sizer to senior Jake Duncan.
Eaton hosts Madison next week, while Waynesville hosts Bellbrook.