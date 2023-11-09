‘Effective, efficient’ Troy looks for playoff win over Withrow

Troy football coach Troy Everhart sees all the beauty he needs to see in 11-1. That’s his football team’s record entering the Division II, Region 8 semifinals. How the Trojans got here is in the eye of the beholder.

Running the football, field position and defense have been a beautiful thing in Troy’s deepest playoff run since playing in the regional semis in 2016 and 2018 when the regional field was eight teams. The Trojans finished 10-2 those seasons. But in the newer 16-team field, they’ve won playoff games against Stebbins and Lima Senior to reach 11 wins for the third time (1985, 12-1; 1996, 11-1).

“We’re not pretty, we’re not aesthetically pleasing by any means, but we’re effective and efficient,” Everhart said. “That’s all I’m looking for with high school kids.”

The Trojans will have to be that again at 7 p.m. Friday against Cincinnati Withrow (11-1) at Welcome Stadium. The Tigers feature sophomore wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., whose late father played for the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry Jr. is 6-foot-5 and rated a 5-star and the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit in the 24/7 Sports composite rankings. He committed to Ohio State in July.

“He’s a really good football player, he really is,” Everhart said. “But those Lima Senior wide receivers were no joke. I think this quarterback’s better and that makes them better. I think this offensive line’s a little bit better than last week. So that’s why they’re still playing and Lima’s not. They’re a good football team. They’re athletic as all get out.”

Troy’s strength is its defense led by senior end Devin Strobel. The Trojans have allowed 75 points in 12 games and posted four shutouts. The most points they’ve allowed is 15 to Lima Senior. The defense has also benefitted from punter Cameron Stoltz often pinning the other team deep in their end of the field.

“Our defense has played outstanding all year,” Everhart said. “We were putting them on too many short fields early in the year, and now we’re not.”

The short fields nearly cost the Trojans in a 16-7 Week 3 win over Vandalia Butler. And it did cost them in a 13-12 Week 5 loss at Tippecanoe. Otherwise, the Trojans have controlled games, limited turnovers and won the field-position battle.

“Overall, I really commend not just the play, but the way we’ve executed in terms of handling our business in all three phases, and just trying to do the little things it takes to win football games,” Everhart said.

The Trojans relied on big running back Jahari Ward to control the ball through nine games, and he rushed for 1,228 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named the Miami Valley League offensive player of the year but has yet to play in the playoffs because of injury. Dakota Manson, a much smaller junior, has picked up most of Ward’s carries and rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries last week. Withrow is bigger up front than Lima.

“Defensively I don’t want to say they’re the same because they’re not – there were athletes on Lima Senior’s defense – they’ve just got some bigger interior guys,” Everhart said. “I thought Lima Senior’s interior guys were pretty big, but these (Withrow) guys would eat those guys for lunch.”