Elvis becoming consistent scoring threat for Dayton

“It’s been what the team’s needed,” Elvis said Monday before practice at the Cronin Center. “Guys have found me, and Mali (Smith) has found me in positions where I’ve been able to score.”

Elvis has made 29 of 67 3-pointers (43.3%). That would rank as the 10th-best single-season percentage in school history if it stands up and the best mark since Darrell Davis shot 45.2% (47 of 104) as a freshman in the 2014-15 season.

“He’s really been doing well,” guard R.J. Blakney said. “He’s really been locked in and taking care of what he’s got to take care of. We’re all proud of him and hope that he can continue to keep playing well.”

Dayton’s offense needs all the help it can get. Inconsistency has plagued it in recent weeks. The Flyers shot a season-worst 30.9 percent in a 53-51 victory against Rhode Island on Jan. 28 and then scored 82 points, their third-highest total of the season, while shooting 52.4 percent against VCU. The offensive struggles returned Saturday as Dayton shot 41.5 percent against the Billikens.

The Flyers (15-8, 7-3), who play last-place Duquesne (6-14, 1-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena, are tied for third place with eight games to play.

If Elvis can stay consistent, it will only help, though coach Anthony Grant is just as impressed by what he brings on defense. Elvis made a big play in the VCU game by stealing an in-bounds pass and scoring on a layup at the buzzer to give Dayton a 43-28 halftime lead.

“We’ve asked him to defend some of the best perimeter players on the other team,” Grant said. “I think sometimes when you can take your focus away from scoring or how things are going for you offensively and understand here’s what the team needs, it opens up things, and he’s been able to take advantage of some opportunities. When he’s aggressive, it helps our team. I’m happy he’s been aggressive.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Duquense at Dayton, 7 p.m., Spectrum News 1, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7