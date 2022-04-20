ESPN bracketologist’s first 2023 prediction includes Dayton

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his first NCAA tournament prediction for next season on Tuesday and listed Dayton as a No. 6 seed playing No. 11 seed Florida State in the first round in Albany, N.Y.

“It is, of course, a fool’s errand to compile any kind of ‘next year’ bracket in college basketball,” Lunardi wrote on Twitter. “It takes an even bigger fool to attempt one with over 1,000 Division I players in the transfer portal. All of which suggests I am perfect for the job, as making an annual April fool of myself has become a true occupational hazard.