ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton will play Belmont for championship Sunday

Belmont was the preseason favorite in the OVC. Austin Peay was picked to finish sixth out of 10 teams.

Caption Malachi Smith interview: Nov. 26, 2021

» NOTES: Smith has been ‘really, really good’ for Dayton

Belmont is an OVC powerhouse. It has won seven conference championships in nine seasons.

Last season, Belmont finished 26-4. It is one of four Division I programs to win 20 games or more in the last 11 seasons. The others are Gonzaga, Kansas and Oregon.

Belmont will also be the second team from Nashville the Flyers have played in the first month of the season. They lost 78-59 to Lipscomb at UD Arena on Nov. 17 at UD Arena. Belmont’s coach, Casey Alexander, coached Lipscomb for six seasons before moving to Belmont in the 2019-20 season.

Belmont ranks 69th in the Ken Pomeroy ratings. Dayton is No. 111.

Dayton seek its first championship in a November tournament since 2011 when it won the Old Spice Classic in Orlando.