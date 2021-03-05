Fairmont boys seek elusive state bowling crown

“They have a lot of passion and a lot of drive,” Fleck said.

Focus and fun have been a winning combination for a Fairmont team that posted a 16-2 regular-season record and wears socks with their coach’s likeness on them. The Firebirds benefit from both experience and youth with seniors Dayton Foster, Dylan Potts and Tyler Milton as well as freshman Isaiah Shannon on the roster.

“He is the best freshman I’ve ever seen,” Fleck said of Shannon. “He’s a two-hander, a tough kid, and he has really pushed the team.”

Shannon led the Firebirds with a 220.4 average this season, third in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Add in Potts, Foster and junior Tyler Stegemoller and Fairmont had four of the top 10 individual bowlers in the conference this season.

The excitement is building as the Firebirds will head to Columbus on Friday after a schoolwide send-off. The bowlers aren’t the only ones who are thrilled to be state-bound.

“This is the greatest feeling ever,” Fleck said. “We have what it takes and I’ll be disappointed if we don’t win.”

Fleck and the Firebirds also have a cheerleader in former coach Rex Wolfe, who led the program to both state runner-up titles.

“I would like nothing more than for Jeremy Fleck to put four rings on his fingers in the next four years,” Wolfe said. “I would love for him to finish what we started.”

* Girls state tournament: The Xenia girls have momentum heading into the state tournament after finishing as district runner-up to Mercy McAuley. Buccaneers junior Paige Rockwell led all bowlers in the individual standings with a 692 series. Rockwell was second in the Miami Valley League to Fairborn’s Natalie Hanson with averages of 209 and 213.5, respectively. While the Skyhawks didn’t qualify as a team, Hanson is going to state as an individual qualifier.

Beavercreek rounded out the top three district placers and is also heading to Columbus to compete for the girls state title on Friday.

2021 OHSAA Division I State Bowling Tournament

When: Friday – girls; Saturday - boys

Where: Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Daily Schedule (times are approximate)