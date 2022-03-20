Fairmont grad helps Belmont to NCAA Tournament upset

Bartley had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists Saturday as Belmont knocked off fifth-seeded Oregon, 73-70 in double overtime. Bartley got in foul trouble in the third quarter, but managed to stay in the game with four fouls through the fourth quarter and both overtimes.

Sophomore guard Tuti Jones led Belmont with 22 points and four steals. Belmont will face in-state rival Tennessee, a four-seed, on the Volunteers’ home floor Monday.