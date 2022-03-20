Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairmont grad helps Belmont to NCAA Tournament upset

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally (1) works to shoot against Belmont forward Madison Bartley (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: Wade Payne

caption arrowCaption
Oregon forward Nyara Sabally (1) works to shoot against Belmont forward Madison Bartley (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: Wade Payne

Credit: Wade Payne

Sports
By Jeremy P. Kelley
11 minutes ago
Madison Bartley scores eight points, grabs seven rebounds in Bruins’ win over Oregon

For the second year in a row, Fairmont High School graduate Madison Bartley helped lead Belmont University to a first-round upset victory in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Bartley had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists Saturday as Belmont knocked off fifth-seeded Oregon, 73-70 in double overtime. Bartley got in foul trouble in the third quarter, but managed to stay in the game with four fouls through the fourth quarter and both overtimes.

Sophomore guard Tuti Jones led Belmont with 22 points and four steals. Belmont will face in-state rival Tennessee, a four-seed, on the Volunteers’ home floor Monday.

Belmont was also a 12 seed in last year’s tournament, defeating Gonzaga in the first round.

Bartley, a sophomore, has been Belmont’s second-leading scorer this season (11.7 points), while leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

In Other News
1
Boys basketball: ‘Special’ Sarver leads Tri-Village to Division IV...
2
Archdeacon: The silver linings of Wright State’s tournament experience
3
Dayton will see a familiar face when it plays Vanderbilt in second...
4
Bengals introduce newest members of offensive line
5
UD women fall to Georgia in NCAA Tournament

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top