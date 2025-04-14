Breaking: Lawsuit claiming Lyft was negligent in driver’s Dayton murder dismissed; Notice of appeal filed

Fairmont names new basketball coach

With Isaiah Thompson of Wayne defending, Fairmont's Brock Baker tries to pass the ball for Fairmont in a boys basketball district semifinal against Wayne on Feb. 27, 2025, at Butler High School. (Photo: Marcus Hartman/STAFF)

Eric Trent will be the next Fairmont boys basketball coach if approved by the school board.

The district made the announcement Monday after what it termed a “thorough and competitive interview process.”

“I’m ready to lead with a deep respect for what it means to be a Firebird,” Trent said in a news release. “Embodying being committed to hard work, compassion and honoring our program and community every step of the way.”

Trent was a varsity assistant at Fairmont last season for Kenny Molz, who stepped down after the Firebirds completed an 11-12 season.

Fairmont went 75-61 in six seasons under Molz.

“Eric has earned the respect of our players, our staff, and our community through his passion, character, and steady leadership,” Fairmont director of athletics Chris Weaver said in the news release. “Throughout this process, it became clear Eric’s vision for the program, paired with his experience and work ethic, made him the best fit to guide our student-athletes both on and off the court. We’re excited to see where he leads us.”

