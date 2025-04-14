Fairmont names new basketball coach

“I’m ready to lead with a deep respect for what it means to be a Firebird,” Trent said in a news release. “Embodying being committed to hard work, compassion and honoring our program and community every step of the way.”

Trent was a varsity assistant at Fairmont last season for Kenny Molz, who stepped down after the Firebirds completed an 11-12 season.

Fairmont went 75-61 in six seasons under Molz.

“Eric has earned the respect of our players, our staff, and our community through his passion, character, and steady leadership,” Fairmont director of athletics Chris Weaver said in the news release. “Throughout this process, it became clear Eric’s vision for the program, paired with his experience and work ethic, made him the best fit to guide our student-athletes both on and off the court. We’re excited to see where he leads us.”