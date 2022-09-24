High school football: Fairmont stuns fifth-ranked Springfield

The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard pass from Schondelmyer to Bradley. The Firebirds responded with a 3-yard TD run by Brock Baker.

Fairmont took a 14-7 lead when junior Karmron Payne returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a TD.

The Wildcats tied the score at 14 when senior Anthony Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a TD.

Fairmont kicker Will Holt hit a 28-yard field goal late in the second quarter to give the Firebirds a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Wildcats reclaimed the lead on a 9-yard TD pass from Schondelmyer to Bradley with 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Brock Baker’s late score gave Fairmont the lead for good and Firebirds senior linebacker Holden Barlow intercepted a pass on Springfield’s final drive to seal the victory. Drew Baker also recovered a fumble in the fourth.

Springfield hosts Springboro (5-1, 3-0), which beat Centerville 21-17, in a key GWOC game next week. Fairmont hosts Miamisburg (3-3, 1-2).