Fairmont to induct five to athletic hall of fame

Wiedemann set school records for triples in a season (11) and a career (13), career stolen bases (102), and runs scored in a season (49, twice), and career (148). She played two seasons at Dayton and was team MVP and offensive player of the year as a sophomore.

Rose was the Firebirds’ top pitcher, played first base and batted .458 as a senior to lead the team to the regional finals. He was first-team WOL and all-Ohio. Rose played baseball at Wright State and Cumberland College.

In football Rose began playing as a junior and set four receiving records that stood for almost 20 years: yards in a game (168) and a season (656), and touchdowns in a season (9) and a career (13). He was team MVP and WOL Co-MVP.

Overholser played quarterback and set a school record for total offense (1,254 yards) and was named the Dayton Daily News Miami Valley MVP and first-team all-Miami Valley League. He was a two-year starting catcher and led the Dragons to 13-3 and 14-6 seasons. He was one of two area baseball players selected to play in the state East-West three-game all-star series.