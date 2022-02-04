Fairmont to induct five to athletic hall of fame

Fairmont High School will honor this year’s hall of game class at Friday night’s boys basketball game against Centerville at Trent Arena. The induction ceremony will be held Saturday afternoon for longtime boys basketball and soccer coach Hank Bias, distance runner Tara Eldred (2001), all-state softball player Erin Wiedemann (1999), all-state baseball player and record-setting football player Klint Rose (1988) and football and baseball standout Jim Overholser (1964).
Bias came to Fairmont in 1989 and built a successful soccer program from 1993-2000 and achieved the most wins in school history. His team won Western Ohio League and district championships in 2000 for the first time. Bias led the boys basketball program from 2001-2013 and is the school’s longest tenured and winningest coach. His 2009 and 2010 teams reached the district finals. Bias’ legacy also includes the start of youth soccer and basketball programs in Kettering.
Eldred earned 11 varsity letters in cross country, track and field and swimming. She helped the cross country team qualify for regionals during her four years. She was a two-time WOL and district champion and finished in the top 50 at two state meets.
In four years of track, Eldred produced top-10 marks in the 1,500 meters, 1,600, 3,000, 3,200 and on the 3,200 relay team. She continued her running career at Eastern Kentucky.
Wiedemann earned seven varsity letters and was a four-year standout infielder in softball. She was all-Western Ohio League each year. As a senior she was WOL player of the year, first-team all-district, first-team all-Ohio and led the Firebirds to the district finals.
Wiedemann set school records for triples in a season (11) and a career (13), career stolen bases (102), and runs scored in a season (49, twice), and career (148). She played two seasons at Dayton and was team MVP and offensive player of the year as a sophomore.
Rose was the Firebirds’ top pitcher, played first base and batted .458 as a senior to lead the team to the regional finals. He was first-team WOL and all-Ohio. Rose played baseball at Wright State and Cumberland College.
In football Rose began playing as a junior and set four receiving records that stood for almost 20 years: yards in a game (168) and a season (656), and touchdowns in a season (9) and a career (13). He was team MVP and WOL Co-MVP.
Overholser played quarterback and set a school record for total offense (1,254 yards) and was named the Dayton Daily News Miami Valley MVP and first-team all-Miami Valley League. He was a two-year starting catcher and led the Dragons to 13-3 and 14-6 seasons. He was one of two area baseball players selected to play in the state East-West three-game all-star series.
