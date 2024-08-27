Fans can buy Dragons playoff tickets starting Wednesday

If the Dragons win the division, they would host Game 1 of a best-of-three first-round series at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 10. The opponent would be the Lake County Captains, who won the division in the first half of the season with a 41-25 mark.

The Dragons would play Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) at Lake County, which plays at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.

If the Dragons win the first-round series, they will advance to a best-of-three championship series. Potential dates for the second-round series are Sept. 17-18.

Fans can buy tickets for the Dragons’ home playoff game on Ticketmaster.com, DaytonDragons.com or at the stadium box office. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

Stadium seats cost $10. The price is $5 for lawn seating.

The Dragons last made the playoffs in 2017 when they beat West Michigan in the first round before losing to Fort Wayne. They have made seven playoff appearances in 23 seasons since starting play in 2000. They have not won a Midwest League championship or reached the championship series.