Final game of Reds, Cubs series postponed by rain

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By , Staff Writer
35 minutes ago
Reds start a series in Philadelphia on Thursday

The Cincinnati Reds finished their season-opening homestand with a winning record — thanks in part to the final game being postponed by rain.

The Reds (3-2) and Chicago Cubs (2-3) were rained out on Wednesday afternoon after a delay of 1 hour, 43 minutes. The game never got started.

The Reds split two games with the Cubs after winning two of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds start a three-game series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies (1-4) on Thursday and then travel to Atlanta (4-1) for three games.

The Reds hit .261 with 10 home runs on the homestand. Jason Vosler led the offense with three home runs and seven RBIs. He hit .333 (5 for 15).

TJ Friedl hit .353 (6 for 17) with two home runs. Jake Fraley hit .385 (5 for 13) with four RBIs.

Reds pitchers posted a 4.80 ERA in the five games. After allowing three earned runs in 16 1/3 innings in the first four games, the Reds bullpen gave up eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

