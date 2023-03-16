First Four: Arizona State fills it up to rout Nevada and move on to face TCU

The Sun Devils (23-12) made 11 of their first 15 shots to build a 25-15 lead. Nevada (22-11) was 5 of 8, but six turnovers to none for the Sun Devils made the difference. When the score reached 41-22, ASU was shooting 70.8%. Ten more points concluded a 17-0 run to push the lead to 51-22.

For the half, ASU made 21 of 31 shots, including 8 of 14 from three-point range. Nevada made 6 of 12 3-pointers but scored only four points in the paint against the bigger Sun Devils and shot 33.3% overall.

If the Sun Devils shoot well again and continue to play the kind of defense they have all season, TCU will be on upset alert. During the season they were 15th in the country in field goal percentage defense at 39.8% and fifth among tournament teams. Maybe it was just one of those nights for both teams. Nevada shot 48.1%, including 52.4% (11 of 21) from three-point range and still lost.

Will Baker led the Wolfpack with 17 points, Tre Coleman scored 14 and Darrion Williams had 12.