First Four: Fighting Irish soaking in return to NCAA Tournament

“It feels like a good feeling after four years being able to actually get a chance to play, play for something deeper into March,” senior guard Prentiss Hubb said. “And I feel like it’s an exciting experience. We’ve got to take advantage of everything that we have been working for this season. And I think that’s good for all of us.”

Senior guard Dane Goodwin added, “Obviously it’s pretty exciting. I came in here at Notre Dame with intentions of making it every year but obviously we haven’t been there yet. And very much looking forward to this. Been waiting, working a lot. This group’s been through a lot. It’s cool to see it finally coming together at the end. And hopefully we can make a deep run here.”

While the tournament experience is new for Goodwin, he’s familiar with UD Arena. His father, Damon Goodwin, played basketball at the University of Dayton from 1982-83 through 1985-86 and was a seventh-round draft pick of the Phoenix Suns in 1986. Damon Goodwin, who was inducted into the UD Hall of Fame, now is the head coach at Capital University and the program’s all-time winningest coach.

“It’s obviously very cool and very special to be back,” Dane Goodwin said. “I’ve been here plenty of times, been to plenty of games. Actually been to a few First Four games as well. And we’ve always talked about that, my family, my dad included. We’ll have plenty of family here. And plenty of events and stuff going on. But it’s really cool.

“I have very fond memories here. My first thing comes to mind, my dad getting inducted into the UD Hall of Fame. That game was pretty special. Pretty cool to experience that with him and my family as well. A lot of those memories come back. And looking to make it one more here.”

Notre Dame almost didn’t get in, though. The Irish ended up on the bubble after Virginia Tech upset them as a seventh seed in the first round of the ACC tournament, where Notre Dame was the second seed.

That early exit just made the team hungrier, Brey said.

“We were very disappointed in how we performed there,” Brey said. “Come to find out, that team that beat us -- funny story, when I hired Anthony Solomon back here last spring, which was a key hire for us, he said tell me about the league. I said Virginia Tech. He said, what? Duke. I said Virginia Tech.

“And they’ve had our number and they’ve not been a great matchup for us. So we really respect them. But just how we, our shot selection, our turnovers, being loose with the ball was disappointing. And it’s something we’ve addressed. And it’s something that, against a team that can turn you over, we’ve got to be really good with it.”