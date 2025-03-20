First Four: The Mount tops American, gets Duke next

The Mount thrived on both occurrences to run away from and then hold off American in the second half at UD Arena for an 83-72 victory in a matchup of No. 16 seeds.

The Mountaineers' reward is an appointment with No. 1 seed Duke at 2:50 p.m. Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Lenovo Center is 21 miles from Duke’s campus in Durham.

“It’s just another game,” Mountaineers junior Dola Adebayo said. “It’s basketball. It doesn’t matter how big they are, how they’re ranked. They’ve still got to tie their shoes just like me.”

Cordilia, a senior from The Netherlands, scored 16 points on 8 of 9 shooting in the first half to lead the Mountaineers to a 48-38 lead. He tied his career high with 22 points on 10 of 11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

“We came out with a mentality to just attack and attack and get him in foul trouble,” Cordilia said of Rogers.

Rogers, a graduate student, scored seven points and played only eight minutes before an injury ended his night and career. He spent the second half at the end of the bench with his right knee wrapped and elevated. During timeouts he stood on crutches.

Rogers averaged 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. He scored 25 points in the Patriot League title game to earn tournament MVP. He is a two-time first-team all-league player and finished as the Eagles' sixth all-time leading scorer with 1,856 points.

While Rogers was on the floor, the score was close. The Mountaineers opened a 36-28 lead, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Geoff Sprouse (18 points) and Elijah Stephens (12 points) cut the Eagles' deficit to 36-34. But the Mountaineers answered with a 12-4 run to take a 48-38 halftime lead.

American fell behind by 19 with 6:35 left in the game but trimmed the Mountaineers' lead to nine three minutes later. But that’s as far as the comeback went.

Mount St. Mary’s coach Donny Lind brought his team to the school’s seventh NCAA Tournament in his first season.

“When we walked out there for the National Anthem, it was a little bit of a ‘Holy, cow’ moment for me,” he said. “Now we get to move on. Like all of us we’ve watched a lot of Duke basketball as kids because they were on TV. Like the guys say, we’ve got to get ready and give them everything we’ve got.”

Cordilia had plenty of help on a night when the Mountaineers were engaged in faster-paced game then they are accustomed to in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Cordilia’s partner in the paint Adebayo scored 22 points and guard Dallas Hobbs scored 17. The Mount shot 57.7% and made 9 of 22 3-pointers.

“Those guys are two of the best bigs in the MAAC, two of the best mid-major bigs in the country,” Lind said of Cordilia and Adebayo. “Hopefully we can see them against two of the better bigs in the country on Friday and see where they stack up.”