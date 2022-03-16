Hamburger icon
First Four: Wright State to host watch party for tonight’s game

Wright State warms up at UD Arena for the First Four

Sports
By Kristen Spicker
33 minutes ago

Don’t have tickets to tonight’s Wright State University’s game against the Bryant University Bulldogs? Check out WSU’s watch party at the Student Union Market.

The party is free and open to the public and students. The watch party will go from 6 to 9 p.m. The game starts at 6:40 p.m.

ExploreWright State, Bryant take similar routes to First Four

Food will be available for $7.75 or one swipe for students. Food is all-you-can eat.

There will also be raffle prizes, including Power Beats 3 headphones and AirPods.

ExplorePHOTOS: Wright State, Bryant practice at UD Arena ahead of First Four game on Wednesday

