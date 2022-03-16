First Four: Wright State to host watch party for tonight’s game

Don’t have tickets to tonight’s Wright State University’s game against the Bryant University Bulldogs? Check out WSU’s watch party at the Student Union Market.
The party is free and open to the public and students. The watch party will go from 6 to 9 p.m. The game starts at 6:40 p.m.
Food will be available for $7.75 or one swipe for students. Food is all-you-can eat.
There will also be raffle prizes, including Power Beats 3 headphones and AirPods.
In Other News
1
Toledo a tough test on the road for Dayton in first round of NIT
2
Archdeacon: Kiss ready to rock against Wright State
3
Wright State vs. Bryant University: What you need to know about...
4
Former Raider great Grote pleased with program’s growth, believes...
5
Dayton vs. Toledo: What to know about Wednesday’s game
About the Author