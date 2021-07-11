First-place Dragons lose second straight to Whitecaps

Two streaks ended Saturday at Day Air Ballpark. Two more streaks began Sunday.
West Michigan had seen enough of the Dayton Dragons owning them. The Whitecaps won 4-1 Saturday to end the Dragons’ five-game winning streak and their seven-game losing streak. On Sunday, the Whitecaps used two big innings and 15 hits to top the Dragons 13-4 and push each teams’ respective streaks to two.
The Dragons (34-25), however, maintained a 2.5-game hold on first place in the High-A Central East Division as the season reached the halfway point. The Dragons are also second place overall in the league in the race for one of two playoff spots by a half-game over Cedar Rapids of the West.
The Whitecaps (27-31) scored four runs in the third and five in the sixth to build a 9-3 lead. The sixth-inning rally was the tough one to take.
The Dragons had rallied to trail 4-3 in the fourth. Michael Siani single in the first run and scored the second when he stole third and trotted home on an overthrow by the catcher.
Dragons reliever Andy Fisher gave up a leadoff single but got a double play. Then he struck out Parker Meadows for what appeared to be the third out. But the pitch got past catcher James Free for a wild pitch to allow Meadows to reach first base.
Meadows stole second and scored on a single. Jesse Stallings relieved Fisher and walked his first batter. Then big first baseman Rey Rivera hit a three-run homer. Two more hits produced another run and the Dragons trailed 9-3.
Red-hot Urbaez: Urbaez’s batting average is the second best in the league at .335. And it’s safe to speculate that Reds minor-league hitting coordinator CJ Gillman saw it coming in spring training.
Gilman watched Urbaez hit in Arizona and started calling him Urbarrelz, and his Dayton Dragons teammates have carried it on. Yes, the barrel of Urbarrelz’ bat has done a lot of damage to baseballs this season, hitting the ball hard to every field. He hit two doubles Saturday and one Sunday to put his total at 11.
“I love it, I love it, I love it,” Urbaez said of his nickname. “It’s just different … I love it.”
Next series: The Dragons stay home this week for a six-game series with Great Lakes. The Dragons’ scheduled starters are Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.55 ERA), Lyon Richardson (2-3, 5.53), Eduardo Salazar (2-2, 3.34), Noah Davis (2-5, 3.42), Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.75) and Spiers.