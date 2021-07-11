First-place Dragons lose second straight to Whitecaps

Dragons reliever Andy Fisher gave up a leadoff single but got a double play. Then he struck out Parker Meadows for what appeared to be the third out. But the pitch got past catcher James Free for a wild pitch to allow Meadows to reach first base.

Meadows stole second and scored on a single. Jesse Stallings relieved Fisher and walked his first batter. Then big first baseman Rey Rivera hit a three-run homer. Two more hits produced another run and the Dragons trailed 9-3.

Red-hot Urbaez: Urbaez’s batting average is the second best in the league at .335. And it’s safe to speculate that Reds minor-league hitting coordinator CJ Gillman saw it coming in spring training.

Gilman watched Urbaez hit in Arizona and started calling him Urbarrelz, and his Dayton Dragons teammates have carried it on. Yes, the barrel of Urbarrelz’ bat has done a lot of damage to baseballs this season, hitting the ball hard to every field. He hit two doubles Saturday and one Sunday to put his total at 11.

“I love it, I love it, I love it,” Urbaez said of his nickname. “It’s just different … I love it.”

Next series: The Dragons stay home this week for a six-game series with Great Lakes. The Dragons’ scheduled starters are Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.55 ERA), Lyon Richardson (2-3, 5.53), Eduardo Salazar (2-2, 3.34), Noah Davis (2-5, 3.42), Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.75) and Spiers.