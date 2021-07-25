First time is the charm for 12-year-old bowling standout

Her dad Jason, a bowler himself, can attest to his daughter’s skill on the lanes.

“Her form is a lot better than mine,” Jason said, smiling.

The Troy seventh grader won all three of her matches in the double-elimination bracket to earn the No. 1 seed for the BowlTV.com televised stepladder finals on Saturday.

“When I got there, I was shaking, I was so nervous,” Baylie said. “I told myself, ‘just make your spares and you’ll be okay.”

Massingill did just that, staying clean through the first four frames before rolling her first strike of the match in the fifth frame. She was facing a familiar foe in Tharps, who Massingill had beaten in match play on Friday.

Tharps finished first in the championship match with a 184 and Massingill started doing the math.

“I kept track of the score, I had all the math going in my head,” she said. “I knew exactly what I needed.”

What she needed was a mark in the 10th frame. She did one better, throwing a pair of strikes. Massingill, again, kept calm.

“I knew I had won after I threw the first one, but I tried to keep my cool,” she said. “Just walked back and threw the next ball.”

It wasn’t until after the final ball was thrown that the celebration began.

“To win this in my first time is just mind-blowing,” she said.

Junior Gold Top Local Finishers

Girls

Baylie Massingill, Troy – U12 winner

Kayleigh McMullen, Troy – U18 match play first round

Mikayla Blair, Springfield – U18 final advancers round

Hannah Rearick, Lebanon – U18 final advancers round

Boys

Andrew Parker, Miamisburg – U12 final advancers round

Brendan Salo, Dayton – U18 final advancers round

Justin Bartholomew, Dayton – U20 matchplay final round