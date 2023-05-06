Five-run eighth inning lifts Dragons over Lugnuts

Dayton trailed 2-0 going to the seventh inning when Callihan doubled with one out and scored from second on Rogers’ two-out single by make it 2-1. Then in the eighth, with two outs and the bases empty, Austin Hendrick hit a high fly ball toward the line in left field. The ball was lost in the twilight sky by Lansing left fielder Sahid Valenzuela and Hendrick went to second with a double. Mat Nelson followed with a single to right field to drive in Hendrick and tie the game at 2-2. Callihan then hit a deep drive to right-center field that initially appeared to be a run-scoring double, but after the umpires conferred, they ruled that the ball had cleared the fence and awarded Callihan a two-run home run to put Dayton in front, 4-2. After Ruben Ibarra walked, Rogers followed with a two-run home run to left field to give the Dragons a 6-2 lead. Lansing added one run in the bottom of the eighth to close out the scoring.

Callihan, Rogers, Hendrick, and Justice Thompson each had two hits.