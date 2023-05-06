Five-run eighth inning lifts Dragons over Lugnuts

Tyler Callihan and Jack Rogers each hit two-run home runs as part of a five-run eighth inning as the Dayton Dragons came from behind to defeat the Lansing Lugnuts 6-3 on Friday night.
Dayton trailed 2-0 going to the seventh inning when Callihan doubled with one out and scored from second on Rogers’ two-out single by make it 2-1. Then in the eighth, with two outs and the bases empty, Austin Hendrick hit a high fly ball toward the line in left field. The ball was lost in the twilight sky by Lansing left fielder Sahid Valenzuela and Hendrick went to second with a double. Mat Nelson followed with a single to right field to drive in Hendrick and tie the game at 2-2. Callihan then hit a deep drive to right-center field that initially appeared to be a run-scoring double, but after the umpires conferred, they ruled that the ball had cleared the fence and awarded Callihan a two-run home run to put Dayton in front, 4-2. After Ruben Ibarra walked, Rogers followed with a two-run home run to left field to give the Dragons a 6-2 lead. Lansing added one run in the bottom of the eighth to close out the scoring.
Callihan, Rogers, Hendrick, and Justice Thompson each had two hits.
Dragons reliever Myles Gayman (1-1) entered the game to start the sixth inning and retired all eight batters he faced with four strikeouts to earn the win. Starter Thomas Farr worked five innings, allowing six hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge recorded the final four outs, giving up one hit and one run with two strikeouts.
