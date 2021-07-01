Five-run sixth leads Lansing past Dayton

Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert allowed the first four batters to reach in the sixth inning as Lansing initially took a 2-1 lead, giving up one hit and three walks, before being replaced by Spencer Stockton. All three runners inherited by Stockton scored after a bases loaded hit batsman and a two-run single. Stockton threw a wild pitch to bring in another run as Lansing sent nine batters to the plate in the inning and scored five runs to take a 6-1 lead.

The Dragons edged back within three runs, scoring one run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Mariel Bautista, and another in the eighth on Siani’s run-scoring single to make it 6-3. But Lansing scored two against Stockton in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 8-3.