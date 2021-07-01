dayton-daily-news logo
X

Five-run sixth leads Lansing past Dayton

Dayton's Quin Cotton leads the Dragons with five stolen bases. The team is on pace to equal the club record for a season. An experimental rule in High-A leagues eliminating certain pickoff moves is meant to increase base stealing. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Dayton's Quin Cotton leads the Dragons with five stolen bases. The team is on pace to equal the club record for a season. An experimental rule in High-A leagues eliminating certain pickoff moves is meant to increase base stealing. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | 23 minutes ago

The Lansing Lugnuts broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the sixth inning and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-3 on Wednesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Victor Ruiz and Michael Siani led an eight-hit Dayton attack. Ruiz had two doubles and a run batted in. Siani collected two hits and drove in a run.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Quin Cotton doubled, went to third on Siani’s infield single, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ruiz. Lansing tied the game in the fifth.

Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert allowed the first four batters to reach in the sixth inning as Lansing initially took a 2-1 lead, giving up one hit and three walks, before being replaced by Spencer Stockton.  All three runners inherited by Stockton scored after a bases loaded hit batsman and a two-run single.  Stockton threw a wild pitch to bring in another run as Lansing sent nine batters to the plate in the inning and scored five runs to take a 6-1 lead.

The Dragons edged back within three runs, scoring one run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Mariel Bautista, and another in the eighth on Siani’s run-scoring single to make it 6-3. But Lansing scored two against Stockton in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 8-3.

Dragons starting pitcher Jacques Pucheu worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.  Gilbert (3-1) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning.  Stockton went the final three innings and was charged with three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

The first-place Dragons (28-21) hold a 2 1/2- ame lead over both Lake County and Great Lakes in the East Division standings.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top