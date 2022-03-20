Flyers reflect on special season after bowing out of NCAA tournament

After a 31-point win over the Blue Demons, the Flyers had confidence that they could pull off the upset over a Georgia team that finished 3-4 to end the regular season then lost it’s Southeastern Conference Tournament opener to Alabama.

“I could have sat in there for probably two hours and in a million different ways tell them how much I love them,” Green said. “They don’t want to hear that and I would’ve been crying the whole time. They were so focused on the goal and task at hand (through the entire season).”

Dayton is a group with a mix of veteran leadership and young prospects that prove potential for a bright future. Magassa and Makira Cook, who led Dayton with 21 points against Georgia, are only sophomores. Brynn Shoup-Hill played more minutes to fill Magassa’s role, and got valuable tournament experience as a freshman.

Jenna Giacone’s six years in a Dayton uniform came to an end. Kyla Whitehead, Araion Bradshaw, Amari Davidson and Erin Whalen could’ve also played their final game for the Flyers.

“They are really good players and they decided to come back and represent Dayton and play with their team,” Green said. “I think that says a lot about Dayton and our culture, and more importantly, what these kids are made of.”

Cook walked away from the loss to Georgia with pride. She might’ve even felt some joy with the opportunity to play under the teaching of Green and the leadership of Giacone and Whalen.

Giacone always dreamed of playing in the NCAA tournament. Dayton had its name called in her freshman and sophomore seasons, but a slew of injuries kept Giacone out of action. Green holds immense gratitude for her sixth-year senior, because she thought Giacone’s basketball career could’ve ended prematurely due to multiple foot surgeries and the daunting recoveries that followed.

Once Giacone got to Ames, however, it all came full-circle. She scored 21 points on DePaul.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this entire team to be able to come out, battle, make it to the NCAA tournament and respond from last year,” she said. “It was just a great, fun senior official year for me. No regrets in terms of coming back or any decision I made with that.”

In many ways, Dayton met its goal. It had an unforgettable season, and one filled with memories that some — including Green — can cherish forever.

On its final night of the campaign, though, it wasn’t meant to be.

“They are going to hold a special place in my heart,” Green said.