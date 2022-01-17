Flyin’ to the Hoop: Top-ranked Botkins outlasts No. 4 Tri-Village in double OT

“He’s our rock, he’s one of our leaders and always been consistent for us,” Botkins coach Phil Groves said. “He had a couple struggles there in the fourth quarter, but we want to get the ball in his hands and let him make a play. And there at the end he made the free throw that counted.”

Tri-Village (10-3) rallied in regulation on two clutch 3-pointers by Dalton Delong, who scored a team-high 12 points. The teams took turns holding for a last shot, and in the second overtime that shot predictably went to leading scorer Layne Sarver. But Carter Pleiman got a finger on the 15-footer and his brother corralled it for the rebound and was fouled to set up the winning free throw.