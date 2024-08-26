High School Football: 5 questions with Wayne standout Teaunn Hunter

Here’s more from the 6-foot, 175-pound receiver who caught caught 20 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last season.

Why Kent State?

Hunter: “The hospitality. Those are my guys up there, the coaching staff. From the first time I was on campus, they just welcomed me, made it feel like a home. That was the biggest thing for me in my recruitment. I will be enrolling early so I’ll be up there in January and have an opportunity to get on the field early as long as I get up there and get to work.”

What were you looking for in a school?

“I think the biggest thing is the opportunity. With a new coaching staff, it’s all fresh for them too really and the opportunity to play early.”

What do you plan to study?

“I want to study general business. Both of my parents are in business, so I think I want to go that route.

“My pops owns a car dealership and a car workshop and does real estate.”

What are some of your other interests?

“I like to play video games and basketball with friends, open run and stuff like that.”

He looks forward to creating himself in the new College Football 25 video game from EA Sports.

“I’ve got that downloading right now.”

Can you describe your game?

“Versatile. I feel like I’m a guy who could play outside and inside. I’m a playmaker. Get the ball in my hands and I’ll make things work.”