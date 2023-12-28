Former Bengal finalist for Hall of Fame for 3rd straight year

A four-time Pro Bowl pick and a first team Associated Press All-Pro selection during the 2004 through 2006 seasons, Anderson was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor last year.

Thank you so much to all our fans who have kept my name alive these last 15 years of retirement. Also others who are not @Bengals fans who have kept this push to the finals for me last 3 years! I am truly appreciative of you . Wouldn’t be at this point without you #Whodey 🙏🏿 https://t.co/H64Ak8hsmt — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) December 28, 2023

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will pick the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, and the class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air Feb. 8.

Other finalists include: Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, guard Jahri Evans, defensive end/outside linebacker Dwight Freeney, tight end Antonio Gates, safety Rodney Harrison, wide receiver/punt returner/kick returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Julius Peppers, running back Fred Taylor, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis and safety Darren Woodson.

The Selection Committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the Class of 2024 with each requiring a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Four others – Seniors category finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell, along with Coach/Contributor Finalist Buddy Parker, also are candidates.

Voting on each of those four will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide which modern-era players are elected.