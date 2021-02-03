Former Flyer Sibert to play for Team USA in FIBA AmeriCup qualifying

The 14-man Team USA roster announced Tuesday includes two NBA veterans who are now free agents: Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas. One other former A-10 player is on the roster: Treveon Graham (Virginia Commonwealth). The other members of the team are: Paul Atkinson (Yale); Cat Barber (North Carolina State); Josh Boone (Connecticut); Chris Daniels (Texas A&M Univ.–Corpus Christi); Will Davis II (UC Irvine); KJ Feagin (San Diego State); Ra’Shad James (Northwood); Dakota Mathias (Purdue); James Nunnally (UC Santa Barbara); and Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada).

Joe Prunty, a longtime NBA assistant coach, will coach the team and be assisted by Othella Harrington and Yale head coach James Jones.