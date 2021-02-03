Former Flyer Sibert to play for Team USA in FIBA AmeriCup qualifying

Former Dayton Flyers guard Jordan Sibert will play for Team USA in the third and final window of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying.
Sibert has played in the NBA G League, Greece and Germany since his college career ended in 2015. He made it to the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks in 2019 and appeared in one game. Last season, he averaged 13.9 points in 40 games for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.
The 14-man Team USA roster announced Tuesday includes two NBA veterans who are now free agents: Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas. One other former A-10 player is on the roster: Treveon Graham (Virginia Commonwealth). The other members of the team are: Paul Atkinson (Yale); Cat Barber (North Carolina State); Josh Boone (Connecticut); Chris Daniels (Texas A&M Univ.–Corpus Christi); Will Davis II (UC Irvine); KJ Feagin (San Diego State); Ra’Shad James (Northwood); Dakota Mathias (Purdue); James Nunnally (UC Santa Barbara); and Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada).
Joe Prunty, a longtime NBA assistant coach, will coach the team and be assisted by Othella Harrington and Yale head coach James Jones.
The team, which went 4-0 in the first two rounds of qualifying, will train Feb. 13-18 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and will play Bahamas on Feb. 19 and Mexico on Feb. 20.