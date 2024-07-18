Former Flyer will represent Puerto Rico in Olympics

Puerto Rico has 51 Olympians in all, many from the men’s and women’s basketball teams, which both qualified. The women’s team qualified for the Olympics for the second time. It also played in the previous Olympics in China.

The team plays Serbia on July 28 in its first game in group play and then plays Spain on July 30 and China on Aug. 3.

Puerto Rico played practice games this week against Germany and Portugal in Poland and will play Canada on Thursday and Saturday in Spain. It will play Nigeria in a final warm-up game July 24.

Perez, a 6-foot-3 forward from Newark, N.J., ranked third in Dayton history with 131 appearances in her career. She played five seasons because the 2020-21 season, played during the pandemic, didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility.

Perez scored 715 points in her career. She averaged a career-best 11.9 points in the 2022-23 season and 6.9 points last season.

In June, Perez was the first player taken in the Puerto Rico women’s basketball league draft. She tried out for Puerto Rico’s U-16 and U-17 teams when she was in high school.